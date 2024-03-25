55 F
EVENT: DHS’s Silicon Valley Innovation Program Demo Week Dates Announced

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science & Technology (S&T)’s Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP) is showcasing its portfolio of SVIP-funded startups with innovative technologies addressing many DHS missions. Technology areas include Computer Vision, Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, Health-Tech, Identity, Language Translation, and Sensors.

Demo Week 2024 will feature special keynotes, expert panel discussions on AI, the EU Digital Markets Act impact on U.S. Startups, and S&T programs funding startups—as well as a fireside chat with DHS agencies working with startups. Experience a variety of technology demonstrations, and network with startups, investors, and DHS operational agencies on the expo floor.

Register today to join us in the Washington, DC area for technology demonstrations from nearly 40 successful SVIP portfolio companies, and to hear from startups, investors, and DHS operational agencies about how SVIP partners with innovative technology companies to support DHS missions!

Click here to read more and register.

