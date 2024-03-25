55 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, March 25, 2024
AI and Advanced TechCybersecurity

PERSPECTIVE: A GenAI Rant

Shane Barney
By Shane Barney
generative AI technology, featuring a futuristic scene with a robot creating a holographic image, set in a high-tech laboratory ChatGPT DALLE
Gen AI image created by ChatGPT 4 / DALLE highlighting the power of AI

In his book, A Tale of Two Cities, Charles Dickens, author, poet, and obvious time traveler, described perfectly the GenAI dilemma: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.”

In a sense, GenAI is new to nearly all of us (sort of). Of course, now it is nearly impossible to ignore (and I’ve tried) as it dominates the headlines as both the savior and destroyer of humankind. I absolutely see the game-changing potential of GenAI. However, I cannot ignore the risks. GenAI is the thing that goes bump in night, a cyber 3-mile-island nightmare that will, in under sixty seconds, solve all of your data problems, monitor and respond to threats in something approaching precognition, compose a symphony, write a poem (Ode to a Cyber Apocalypse?), and draw a picture of dancing unicorns. However, ten seconds after these amazing “successes”, the GenAI system devolves into a drunk-uncle version of HAL 9000 going from mission hero to the perpetrator of a cyber incident of epic proportions.

GenAI is the future of IT. However, before we march into that future, we should figure out how to actually secure it.

To this end, i have created an AISec primer to highlight, from a federal perspective, gaps in the NIST controls as it relates to GenAI. In truth, It is little more than an introduction to federal AISec needs but it is a start. There is a lot missing. For example:

—AI Categorization. Not all AI technologies are created equal. We need a way to categorize AI solutions according to the risks an AI system poses to the enterprise. In other words, we need a FIPS 199 like process for AI. I have some ideas on how this might work but I didn’t include them.

—Insider Threat. GenAI opens up an entirely new type of insider threat that is both awesome and terrifying. We need to make sure it is part of the AISec conversation. Oddly, no one is talking about this.

—Risk Deconstruction. We need to add additional parts and sub parts to the risks I’ve included and ensure I haven’t missed something (pretty sure I have). We also need to include mitigation strategies where possible.

The current state of AISec is lagging far behind the leaps AI technology is making. In my view, when it comes AISec there are known knowns, unknown unknowns, and everything in between. We need a data driven, fluid control overlay that would give federal agencies the ability to assess and authorize AI technologies, particularly on the GenAI side of things

Welcome to the AI Jungle.

PERSPECTIVE: A GenAI Rant Homeland Security Today
Shane Barney
Shane Barney is the U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS) Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In this role, he manages USCIS’s next-generation Information Technology Security program responsible for ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of USCIS networks, systems, and information, protection from both internal and external threats, as well as the implementation of the information security program and policies for the agency. Before accepting the CISO position, Shane served as the Deputy ISD Chief and Deputy CISO and served as acting CISO. Prior to Shane’s role as ISD Deputy, he was the Chief of the Cyber Intelligence Branch within ISD overseeing the classified operations, communication security, insider threat, and forensic programs for USCIS. Before joining the federal workforce, he worked as a contractor for USCIS first in the Contracting Office in Vermont and then with the Office of Security and Integrity in Washington, D.C. As a contractor, Shane helping to charter the technical direction for the intelligence and fraud/risk detection missions on the classified networks. He developed analytical tools, data requirements, and system access needs in support of these missions. Shane holds two Master’s Degrees and a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Vermont.
See Full Bio
Previous article
Disrupting a Grandoreiro Malware Operation
Next article
EVENT: DHS’s Silicon Valley Innovation Program Demo Week Dates Announced
Shane Barney
Shane Barney
Shane Barney is the U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS) Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In this role, he manages USCIS’s next-generation Information Technology Security program responsible for ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of USCIS networks, systems, and information, protection from both internal and external threats, as well as the implementation of the information security program and policies for the agency. Before accepting the CISO position, Shane served as the Deputy ISD Chief and Deputy CISO and served as acting CISO. Prior to Shane’s role as ISD Deputy, he was the Chief of the Cyber Intelligence Branch within ISD overseeing the classified operations, communication security, insider threat, and forensic programs for USCIS. Before joining the federal workforce, he worked as a contractor for USCIS first in the Contracting Office in Vermont and then with the Office of Security and Integrity in Washington, D.C. As a contractor, Shane helping to charter the technical direction for the intelligence and fraud/risk detection missions on the classified networks. He developed analytical tools, data requirements, and system access needs in support of these missions. Shane holds two Master’s Degrees and a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Vermont.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals