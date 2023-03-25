53.3 F
MetaPhase to Provide Enterprise Program Management Support Services to FEMA’s Grant Programs Directorate

MetaPhase has expanded its commitment to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) mission through the award of a 4-year Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) to provide Enterprise Program Management Support Services to FEMA’s Grant Programs Directorate.

The BPA enables MetaPhase and its teammates to provide broad program support, including expertise and innovative thinking to improve the way grants are developed, awarded, administered, and monitored, including project management for the Grants Management Modernization program.

MetaPhase is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

