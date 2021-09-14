69.2 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
spot_img
HomeIndustryIndustry News
Subject Matter AreasBiometrics & ID ManagementIndustry

NASA Orders Remote Identity Proofing Solution

IDEMIA is providing the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) with a remote identity proofing solution that will enable the agency to remotely verify and enroll partner and collaborator identities.

By Homeland Security Today
(NASA/Bill Ingalls)

IDEMIA is providing the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) with a remote identity proofing solution that will enable the agency to remotely verify and enroll partner and collaborator identities.

The Remote Identity Proofing (RIP) solution, which is in full compliance with federal identity management guidelines stipulated in the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) 800-63A Identity Assurance Level (IAL) 2, will enable new and existing NASA partners and collaborators to use their mobile devices to complete the required enrollment activities, including capturing and validating their photo identification (with liveness detection), driver’s license, and other optional I-9 forms issued by the U.S. Citizens and Immigration Service. The IDEMIA remote proofing solution operates on both iOS and Android devices,

IDEMIA can further validate NASA enrollments against a library of source documents IDEMIA has access to, to certify authenticity.

Read more at IDEMIA

Previous articleIDEMIA Launches SaaS-Based Automatic Biometric Identification System
Next articleU.S. DOT Announces First Round of Recipients of Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Program Funding
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.