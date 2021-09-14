NASA Orders Remote Identity Proofing Solution

IDEMIA is providing the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) with a remote identity proofing solution that will enable the agency to remotely verify and enroll partner and collaborator identities.

The Remote Identity Proofing (RIP) solution, which is in full compliance with federal identity management guidelines stipulated in the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) 800-63A Identity Assurance Level (IAL) 2, will enable new and existing NASA partners and collaborators to use their mobile devices to complete the required enrollment activities, including capturing and validating their photo identification (with liveness detection), driver’s license, and other optional I-9 forms issued by the U.S. Citizens and Immigration Service. The IDEMIA remote proofing solution operates on both iOS and Android devices,

IDEMIA can further validate NASA enrollments against a library of source documents IDEMIA has access to, to certify authenticity.

Read more at IDEMIA