NBIS Industry Onboarding Is Now Open for All Organizations

Notification will be provided when subject data has migrated and when case initiations can be started in NBIS.

By Homeland Security Today

As of January 9, onboarding to the National Background Investigation Services (NBIS) is now open for all organizations. The NBIS Industry Onboarding Team has supplied email notification to all Defense Information System for Security (DISS) industry Account and Hierarchy Managers that onboarding to NBIS has begun. However, if you are an Account and Hierarchy Manager, and you or your other organization team members which hold the aforementioned DISS roles have not received notification, please reach out via email to the Industry Onboarding Team at the mailbox provided below to receive the instructions and details on how to begin.

Once onboarded, users should continue to utilize DISS for Case Initiation, Investigation Status, Visit Management, Subject Management, Eligibility Determinations, Incident Reporting, Access Management, and Foreign Travel, etc., until these functionalities are available in NBIS. Subject data has not yet migrated from DISS to NBIS. Notification will be provided when subject data has migrated and when case initiations can be started in NBIS. Do not create a subject’s profile or initiate cases until notification is received.

For questions regarding the NBIS Onboarding Process email the NBIS Industry Onboarding Team at the NBIS Industry Onboarding Team mailbox: dcsa.meade.nbis.mbx.nbis-industry-onboarding-team@mail.mil

