NBIS Onboarding Starts in the Western Region

On November 22nd, National Background Investigation Services (NBIS) onboarding officially commenced for facilities located in the DCSA Western Region. Notification and instructions were provided via email to those identified as Defense Information System for Security (DISS) Account and Hierarchy Managers in order to begin the onboarding process into NBIS.

Onboarding to NBIS is accomplished through the Industry Onboarding Portal (known as NBIS ServiceNow). One user (known as the ‘Initial’ user) from each organization will onboard through the Industry portal. Once provisioned and enrolled into NBIS, the initial user will be responsible for provisioning additional users within their organization.

Once onboarded, users will validate their org hierarchy migrated from DISS and configure org workflow and user assignments. Even after onboarding into NBIS, Industry organizations will continue utilizing DISS for all functions until further notice. The Initiate, Review, and Authorize process will be the first NBIS capability to be adopted by Industry, but only once DCSA Vetting Risk Operations (VRO) provides notification when this can begin.

In order to gain access to NBIS, all users are required to complete Personal Identifiable Information (PII) and Cybersecurity training within the last 12 months. To prepare, all potential NBIS users are encouraged to complete the required training. Please refer to the “NBIS Industry Onboarding Readiness Checklist” available on the NBIS Industry Onboarding website for details on where to access the training and maintaining the certificates.

After onboarding, users are reminded to login into NBIS at least once every 30 days to avoid account deactivation and monitor DISS and NBIS hierarchies for org changes.

As always, for additional information and updates on NBIS Industry Onboarding, please visit the NBIS Industry Onboarding website.

