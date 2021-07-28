Noblis Launches Noblis MSD Subsidiary Following Acquisition of McKean Defense

Noblis, a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today announced that it has rebranded McKean Defense Group, including Cabrillo Technologies, as Noblis MSD—which stands for mission solutions for defense. Noblis initially announced its acquisition of McKean Defense Group and its affiliates in May of this year. As a Noblis subsidiary, Noblis MSD brings the complementary capabilities of both organizations together to deliver solutions that drive new levels of scale, agility, efficiency and innovation for the U.S. Navy and other Defense clients.

“Noblis MSD combines decades of specialized defense mission domain knowledge with the latest technological innovation, and the resulting synergies will directly benefit both our clients and our employees,” said Amr ElSawy, Noblis’ president and chief executive officer. “We are strongly positioned to deliver more comprehensive, agile solutions at scale, to help drive our clients’ readiness and transformation initiatives—while empowering our employees with exciting opportunities for growth.”

Noblis MSD will focus on supporting the unique needs of the U.S. Navy and other Defense clients by combining decades of domain expertise with emerging capabilities in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber, robotic process automation, autonomy and model-based systems engineering. Noblis MSD will bring new levels of service delivery to its existing and new clients while retaining the ethical values and standards shared by both companies.

“Noblis MSD brings together like-minded mission experts across culture, service and technology and we’re now positioned to pass new levels of innovation to the clients we serve,” said Glenn Hickok, vice president of Noblis’ Defense Mission Area and president of Noblis MSD. “We couldn’t be more excited for what the future holds as we evolve to meet the emerging needs of the U.S. Navy and broader Department of Defense in protecting our nation and allies.”

To retain alignment with current client and contractual initiatives, Mikros Systems, an affiliate of Noblis MSD, will remain a Noblis subsidiary and keep its current name, Mikros Systems.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)