Proofpoint Awarded FedRAMP Certification to Help Protect Government Agencies from Email Attacks

Proofpoint, Inc., (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, announced it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) certification for its flagship email security products: Proofpoint Email and Information Protection Service, which includes Email Data Loss Prevention (DLP), and Proofpoint Targeted Attack Protection (TAP). This certification helps U.S. federal agencies meet increasingly complex regulatory guidance and defend against phishing, malware, and social engineering attacks in email.

“Today’s certification underscores Proofpoint’s continued commitment to expanding our industry-leading email security solutions to the Federal market and public sector,” said Bhagwat Swaroop, executive vice president of Industry Solutions and Business Development for Proofpoint. “As agencies work to secure and modernize critical systems, threat actors are increasingly adopting new tools and techniques to exploit a range of potential vulnerabilities. Proofpoint provides federal agencies with unparalleled visibility into customer-specific and employee-centered attack vectors necessary to defend against advanced attacks.”

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach for cloud product/service assessments and monitoring, which reduces an estimated 30-40 percent of government IT costs. The Proofpoint FedRAMP recognition will help facilitate the company’s security assessments, authorizations, and cloud-based email solutions adoption within government agencies.

Proofpoint has also previously achieved FedRAMP certification for its Proofpoint Enterprise Archive at the Moderate level and In Process status for its Proofpoint Security Awareness Training, a Moderate Impact Software as a Service (SaaS) offering.

