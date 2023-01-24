SAIC Recognized for C-UAS Innovation

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has been named a 2023 Business Intelligence Group’s (BIG) Innovation Award Winner for its Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS) solution.

The annual BIG Innovation Award recognizes organizations, products and people that bring new ideas to life in innovative ways. Organizations around the world submit their recent innovations, which are judged by a select group of business leaders and executives.

“SAIC developed a Counter UAS solution that is platform-agnostic to easily interface with our customer’s systems and enable mission success around the world,” said Bob Genter, president, Defense and Civilian Sector at SAIC. “The BIG Innovation award further solidifies our commitment to finding innovative solutions to solve our customers’ critical needs especially when it comes to mitigating drone threats. SAIC integrates best-in-class CUAS capabilities and works with partners to globally deploy drone defense systems that protect warfighters, law enforcement personnel and civilians.”

SAIC’s CUAS was developed to safeguard against the threats drones pose to defense and civilian infrastructures using CUAS architectures comprised of sensors and effectors within scalable, platform-agnostic command and control capabilities. The system is capable of monitoring and protecting military bases, commercial flights, borders and more by performing drone detection, identification and mitigation. Using embedded artificial intelligence and machine learning, SAIC’s CUAS supports a single operator in mission-execution decisions.

In April 2022, following a field test demonstration, the U.S. Army’s Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office (JCO) named SAIC as the most robust and qualified of three companies recommended for Counter-UAS as a Service (CaaS).

SAIC is a member and mentor partner of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

