CACI Selected for NSA Cybersecurity Directorate Contract

CACI International Inc has been awarded a single-award prime contract worth up to $284 million by the National Security Agency (NSA) to provide mission expertise and systems engineering support for NSA’s Cybersecurity Directorate.

As the pace and scope of cybersecurity threats continue to increase, CACI’s specialized expertise and knowledge in cybersecurity will help engineer solutions for some of the most critical national security missions. Under the five-year contract, CACI will help to modernize NSA’s systems engineering practices across their extended enterprise.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “This award reflects CACI’s ongoing commitment to support the NSA’s critical missions. We appreciate the NSA’s trust and confidence in our ability to find the right people with the right skills to protect these systems against an ever-changing range of threats and to bring engineering solutions to reality.”

CACI is a member and mentor partner of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

Read more at CACI