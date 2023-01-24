34.5 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
spot_img
IndustryIndustry NewsIT Modernization

CACI Selected for NSA Cybersecurity Directorate Contract

By Homeland Security Today

CACI International Inc has been awarded a single-award prime contract worth up to $284 million by the National Security Agency (NSA) to provide mission expertise and systems engineering support for NSA’s Cybersecurity Directorate.

As the pace and scope of cybersecurity threats continue to increase, CACI’s specialized expertise and knowledge in cybersecurity will help engineer solutions for some of the most critical national security missions. Under the five-year contract, CACI will help to modernize NSA’s systems engineering practices across their extended enterprise.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “This award reflects CACI’s ongoing commitment to support the NSA’s critical missions. We appreciate the NSA’s trust and confidence in our ability to find the right people with the right skills to protect these systems against an ever-changing range of threats and to bring engineering solutions to reality.”

CACI is a member and mentor partner of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

Read more at CACI

Previous articleDoD and IAEA Share Ukraine Updates and Concerns
Next articleSAIC Recognized for C-UAS Innovation
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals