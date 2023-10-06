SIG Unveils Corporate Rebrand and New Website

Strategic Innovation Group, LLC (SIG), an emerging SBA 8(a)-certified small business, has announced its rebranding and the launch of a brand-new website, marking a significant milestone in the company’s evolution. Following a successful career in professional services, Vikram Agarwal founded SIG with the commitment to deliver high-quality services with exceptional value and provide unparalleled technical expertise and innovative solutions to federal and commercial customers.

“The rebranding and the launch of our new website marks a milestone in SIG’s growth, underscoring SIG’s unwavering dedication toward assisting our clients meet their mission needs through the transformative power of modernized technology,” said Vikram Agarwal, CEO and Founder of SIG. “The new website, with its user-friendly design, has been crafted to enhance user experience and to serve as an essential tool for federal and state clients seeking cutting-edge solutions.”

In addition to the website’s launch, the rebranding process encapsulates a fresh visual identity, reflecting SIG’s emerging presence in the GovCon space.

Leveraging M&A as a growth strategy, in October of 2021, SIG acquired 3e Services, LLC, strengthening SIG’s portfolio of strategic and technology consulting services, particularly around cloud transformation, governance strategy, DevSecOps, and enterprise architecture. In June 2023, the acquisition of eSolytics builds on SIG’s core strengths in data services and analytics, business and financial services, and digital modernization.

“Through these key acquisitions of businesses that complement SIG’s existing strengths, we continue to expand our contract portfolio, trusted client ties, and valuable past performance,” said Jackie Marsteller, President and COO of SIG. “We have built a team with a wealth of industry expertise with deep insights into the intricacies of the public sector, making SIG the ideal partner for driving transformational change.”

In July, OrangeSlicesAI included SIG in a list of businesses that are “making big noise in the Federal sector in areas such as Digital Modernization, Artificial Intelligence, and CyberSecurity.”

Read more at SIG