Smiths Detection Advances Open Architecture Initiative with Neural Guard

Smiths Detection will collaborate with Neural Guard, a provider of artificial intelligence based automatic detection algorithms, to integrate its threat recognition software with Smiths Detection’s HI-SCAN 6040 2-is X-ray scanner using the common API (Application Programming Interface) developed by EOS (the European Organisation for Security).

The HI-SCAN 6040 2-is is used in airports and building entrances around the globe to screen bags and other personal items for concealed threats and contraband. Integration with an advanced threat detection software such as Smiths Detection’s iCMORE weapons or Neural Guard’s EyeFox can speed up the screening process by automatically alerting operators to knives, guns, bullets and other threats.

The collaboration is part of Smiths Detection’s ongoing Ada Initiative that is accelerating the adoption of open architecture into the security environment.

Cymoril Metivier, Global Director Digital at Smiths Detection, said: “Automatic threat detection algorithms will transform security screening by making it more accurate and more efficient. Open architecture is an enabler of this by linking together existing infrastructure with software, sensors and algorithms from a choice of suppliers into one integrated system.”

Moshe Cohen, Chairman Neural Guard said: “We’re delighted to be working with Smiths Detection as they advance progress of open architecture into the security screening environment. By working together, we’re able to provide their customers with great choices as they seek to upgrade their systems.”

