State Department Announces Plans to Implement the CHIPS Act International Technology Security and Innovation Fund

Semiconductors and telecommunications networks are critical sectors of the global economy. Securing and strengthening the United States’ long-term economic security and stability hinges on the ability to stabilize and expand global semiconductor manufacturing; secure semiconductor supply chains; and develop and deploy secure and trustworthy ICT networks and services.

The International Technology Security and Innovation Fund (“ITSI Fund”) appropriated under the CHIPS Act of 2022 provides the Department with $500 million ($100 million per year over five years, starting in Fiscal Year 2023) to address these objectives through new programs and initiatives with our allies and partners.

Semiconductors: U.S. leadership and strong international cooperation are critical to maintaining a stable, reliable supply chain for semiconductors. No single country, including the United States, can produce or onshore every part of the semiconductor supply chain. To support U.S. semiconductor fabrication and reliable access to the finished microchips that Americans and people around the world depend on, it is vital that the United States collaborate with partners and allies to ensure upstream and downstream components of the semiconductor supply chain are sufficiently diversified, resilient, and secure.

Secure and Trustworthy Telecommunications Networks: Under the Digital Connectivity and Cybersecurity Partnership (DCCP), the U.S. government works with partners and allies around the world to help countries enjoy the benefits of a vibrant digital economy underpinned by secure and trustworthy ICT infrastructure and services. To advance these efforts, ITSI funding will support programs across three workstreams: working with countries to develop policy and regulatory frameworks that ensure security is a central decision-making factor in ICT procurements; leveraging financing, investment de-risking and other tools to catalyze private sector investments in secure ICT networks, including open and interoperable network architectures; and working to provide cybersecurity tools and services to improve partner countries’ ability to defend against, manage, respond to, and recover from cybersecurity threats. .

The ITSI Fund provides critical resources to enable the United States to deepen cooperation with allies and partners to ensure that the technologies of the future will reinforce our shared economic and national security.

