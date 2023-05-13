State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) to Hold Small Business Industry Day

Please join us on June 06, 2023 , for the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) Small Business Industry Day.

The purpose of this event is to educate small businesses on how to do business with INL programs and introduce program managers and acquisition staff to capable small businesses. These face-to-face meetings can also serve as a valuable tool in researching the market as required by the Federal Acquisition Regulation.

The session will feature opening remarks from Department of State officials, including Lisa Johnson, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs as well as several Front Office principals and Office Directors It will also include updates for Q3 FY23 procurements from our contracting staff and relevant information.

Afterwards, attendees will have the opportunity to network with other attendees and with INL representatives in attendance who can be consulted about INL’s processes, doing work with the Department of State, and small business opportunities.

Participation and responses for this INL Industry Day are strictly voluntary and in no way obligates the Government to award any contracts or pay any costs associated with participation or marketing efforts of this event. This notice does not constitute a solicitation, nor request for any proposal. This INL Industry Day is part of ongoing Government-conducted market research for planning purposes. The Government will NOT provide reimbursement for any costs associated with attending this Industry Day event.

HOW TO REGISTER

Participants interested in attending the INL Small Business Industry Day, MUST register via the INL Industry Day link provided below, NO LATER THAN 3:00PM on May 24, 2023.

NOTE: The Government requests no more than 2 members per organization attend the INL Industry Day. This notice is limited to the first 100 registrants. The announcement will close on the date indicated, or when 100 company submissions have been received, whichever occurs first.

Additional documents submitted will not be accepted. Attendees can expect to receive a confirmation email once their registration has been received.

**REGISTRATION REQUIRED**

LOCATION

Harry S Truman Exhibit Hall,

2201 C St., N.W.,

Washington, DC 20520-0000

CAPABILITY STATEMENTS

This section will be used for market research purposes.

Interested parties, regardless of event attendance, are invited to submit capability statements for market research purposes and acquisition strategy planning. These responses will be captured via email to [email protected].

