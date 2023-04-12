State Department’s Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations Announces New Industry Advisory Group Appointments

The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations’ (OBO) Industry Advisory Group (IAG) has advised OBO on the building industry’s latest concepts, methods, best practices, innovations, and ideas related to its mission to provide safe, secure, functional, and resilient facilities for the U.S. government since its founding in 2001.

The new 2023-2025 term appointees represent a diverse group of experts with focuses that include architecture, construction, engineering, historic preservation, interior design, landscape architecture, portfolio management, security, sustainability, and climate security & resilience.

The complete list of new members, along with their professional bios, can be found on the OBO Industry Advisory Group Peers web page.

Since the start of the Department’s Capital Security Construction Program in 1999, OBO has completed 176 new diplomatic facilities. OBO currently has more than 50 active projects either in design or under construction worldwide.

OBO provides safe, secure, functional, and resilient facilities that support U.S. diplomats in advancing U.S. foreign policy objectives abroad.

For further information on OBO’s IAG, please contact Lauren Luckett at [email protected] or visit the OBO web page.

