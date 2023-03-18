48.3 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, March 18, 2023
spot_img
IndustryIndustry NewsPeople on the Move

T-Rex Names Leslie Hubbard-Darr as EVP of National Security

By Homeland Security Today
T-Rex Solutions photo of Leslie Hubbard-Darr

T-Rex has named Leslie Hubbard-Darr as the company’s Executive Vice President of National Security. 

“Since joining T-Rex in 2022, Leslie has played a key role in advancing T-Rex’s growth,” said Seth More, T-Rex Chief Executive Officer (CEO). “She has proven success running large programs and her own business, I could not think of a better candidate to lead our efforts in the National Security sector.”

Hubbard-Darr is an industry-leading technology services professional with a track record for growing small, mid-tier and large firms. She brings over 30 years of corporate strategy, leadership development, and program management experience, building and leading both commercial and federal services business units. At T-Rex, she will be responsible for leading the National Security team, and will continue to focus on growth within the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and other national security organizations within the federal government.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to help T-Rex continue to provide exceptional support to our clients while expanding our footprint in the national security market,” said Ms. Hubbard-Darr. “T-Rex’s capabilities are impressive and innovative. We are poised and ready to deliver those capabilities across the national security sector.”

T-Rex is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

Read more at T-Rex

Previous articleTwo Suspects Die After Resisting CBP Efforts to Inspect Their Vessel, 804 kg of Cocaine Found Aboard
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals