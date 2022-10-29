54.1 F
Washington D.C.
Sunday, October 30, 2022
spot_img
IndustryIndustry News

Telos to Process Background Checks for BWI Aviation Workers

By Homeland Security Today

The Maryland Aviation Administration has contracted with Telos to provide the Transportation Security Administration (TSA)-approved Designated Aviation Channeling (DAC) service for processing worker background checks at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI).

The DAC service enables submissions of workers’ biographic and biometric data to conduct background checks for individuals working in secure areas of U.S. commercial airports.

“The DAC service deployment at BWI Marshall Airport is notable for its integration with BWI’s Identity Management System, enabling efficient biographic and biometric transmissions,” said Dawn E. Lucini, vice president of aviation security, Telos. “We have streamlined the TSA-required aviation worker background check process, while upholding the high security and customer service standards at BWI.”

Telos’ aviation channeling service meets the TSA and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) requirements for the transmission and protection of biographic and biometric data. Telos applies this TSA-accredited software-as-a-service platform to enable airports, air carriers, cargo carriers, and general aviation to perform identity and biometric-based background checks that mitigate insider threats to aviation transportation infrastructure.

In August 2022, Telos announced the expansion of its aviation channeling service within the U.S. commercial aviation industry to include: USA Jet Airlines, IFL Group, California Redwood Coast Humboldt County Airport (ACV), Advanced Airlines, Backcountry Aviation and ABX Air, Albany Intl. Airport (ALB), Chicago O’Hare Intl. Airport (ORD), Chicago Midway Intl. Airport (MDW), Dallas Fort Worth Intl. Airport (DFW), Jacksonville Intl. Airport (JAX), Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport (GUM), Minneapolis-St. Paul Intl. Airport (MSF), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), Santa Barbara Airport (SBA), St. Pete-Clearwater Intl. Airport (PIE), State of Hawaii Dept. of Transportation for State Commercial Airports and more.

Read more at Telos

Previous articleMunich and Changi Airports Launch Security Reservation Systems
Next articleICE Taps Chevo for Privacy Support Contract
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals