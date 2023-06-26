79.2 F
TSA Awards Checkpoint Screening Contract to Smiths Detection

By Homeland Security Today

Smiths Detection has been awarded a contract by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for full-size checkpoint CT systems and related services.

Smiths Detection’s full-sized configuration X-ray inspection system for checkpoint screening includes its Computed Tomography (CT) scanner, the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX, and smart automatic tray return system, the iLane.

The HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX has a fast conveyor belt speed and uses both operator visual inspection and automated object recognition, a combination designed to lead to low false-alarm rates. It is certified by the TSA under the Checkpoint Property Screening System (CPSS) program to detection standard 6.2, Level 1, permitting the scanner to operate at an enhanced level with lower false alarm rates, as well as ECAC EDS CB C3 and STAC approval. 

The iLane is intended to remove bottlenecks and keep the security screening process moving.

