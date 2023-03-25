53.3 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, March 25, 2023
spot_img
Federal PagesDOJIndustry

U.S. Marshals Service Seeks Industry Information on Aviation Security Officer Services

Currently, JPATS has personal service contracts in place with individual Officers for the Oklahoma location. The Kansas City location is new and represents an expanded scope to the JPATS mission requirement.

By Homeland Security Today
U.S. Marshals-led Operation Triple Beam (OTB) in Houston on Nov. 14, 2019. (Photo By Shane T. McCoy/U.S. Marshals)

The U.S. Marshals Service – Justice Prisoner Alien Transportation System (JPATS) is requesting information from industry.

JPATS is in the process of developing the requirement and budget for the performance of Aviation Security Officer (ASO) services on an annual basis.

Currently, JPATS has personal service contracts in place with individual Officers for the Oklahoma location.  The Kansas City location is new and represents an expanded scope to the JPATS mission requirement.  JPATS is working to transition from the many personal services contracts to a single contract to a single firm for both locations or separate contracts with individual firms for each location.

Request that Industry review the attached performance work statement, and the ASO estimated hours by location attachment and provide an estimated cost/price to perform the services as described on a yearly basis.

Read more at SAM.gov

Previous articleDARPA Selects Teams to Build Beneficial Biofilms
Next articleFEMA to Hold Industry Day for the Housing Inspection Services Program
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals