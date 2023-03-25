U.S. Marshals Service Seeks Industry Information on Aviation Security Officer Services

The U.S. Marshals Service – Justice Prisoner Alien Transportation System (JPATS) is requesting information from industry.

JPATS is in the process of developing the requirement and budget for the performance of Aviation Security Officer (ASO) services on an annual basis.

Currently, JPATS has personal service contracts in place with individual Officers for the Oklahoma location. The Kansas City location is new and represents an expanded scope to the JPATS mission requirement. JPATS is working to transition from the many personal services contracts to a single contract to a single firm for both locations or separate contracts with individual firms for each location.

Request that Industry review the attached performance work statement, and the ASO estimated hours by location attachment and provide an estimated cost/price to perform the services as described on a yearly basis.

Read more at SAM.gov