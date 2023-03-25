FEMA to Hold Industry Day for the Housing Inspection Services Program

This notice is to inform interested, potential vendors of the upcoming FEMA Industry Day for the Housing Inspection Services Program. This event will be held virtually on April 20, 2023.

This Housing Inspection Services (HIS) Program Industry Day Webinar will cover: ► What is Housing Inspection Services ► The Program objective ► A level of capacity to respond ► Available technologies ► Program management expectations ► Contract Structure and anticipated contract type ► Task Order awards under the contract ► The inspection processes

For detailed information on the industry day and registration instructions, please see the attached Industry Day Announcement.

This Industry Day is related to the previously posted Request for Information (RFI) 70FB8022I0FEMAHIS, and represents further market research and industry engagement efforts for this follow-on requirement.

Please note that this Industry Day Event does not represent a Request for Proposals (RFP), or a solicitation of any kind, for the HIS requirement, and no proposals are requested, nor will any proposals be accepted in response to this announcement. Attendance at this Industry Day is strictly voluntary and the Government will not pay respondents for attendance at this event.

Submission of questions or vendor feedback in accordance with the Industry Day Announcement must be sent electronically via email as a Microsoft Word or an Adobe Portable Document Format (PDF); no other document format or type will be accepted.

