Industry Partners Launch First European Federation of Security Drones

Industry partners have joined forces by launching the first European federation of security drones, Drones4Sec.

Drones4Sec brings together drone manufacturers, suppliers of components or strategic expertise, and software solution providers who orchestrate drone deployment or exploit data from drones. The objective is to defend a model of European sovereignty in the field of robotics and drones, by encouraging innovation and intra-European technological cooperation, and to convince decision-makers of the need for data protection.

Covering air, land and sea drones, Drones4Sec was founded on the initiative of major French players in the field: Obvious Technologies, Onera, Orange Cyberdefense, Parrot, Photonis, Shark Robotics and Wisekey. The PARROT group, represented by its head of security Victor Vuillard, is president of the group, while Shark Robotics is vice-president. The company ZENON7 specialized in European Affairs and Economic Diplomacy will ensure the General Secretariat. Thierry Berthier will be the scientific adviser.

The first working groups of the federation have been created, including the automatic flight group piloted by the company HOVERSEEN. Icarus Swarms by Dronisos also confirmed its wish to join the federation by taking a lead on swarm flight.

The use of security drones is increasing. For example, aerial or ground drones are used to search for people following a natural disaster, or to support humans in perilous situations such as fires. Drones are also increasingly integrated by companies, some of which operate critical infrastructure for member states, to map their facilities or public space, inspect infrastructure and buildings, or operate physical or fire surveillance of their sites. Robotics and drones are an extension of humans and a valuable aid. Their contribution will grow in the coming years thanks to the autonomy made possible by the progress in artificial intelligence.

The federation will develop innovations and experiments in European territories with the support of the EU and strengthen cooperation between European security drone players. These actions will make it possible to test frameworks for use that meet European requirements, in order to contribute to the development of European regulations. Drones4Sec aims to define the criteria of trust, cybersecurity and personal data protection that the use of drones requires for these new uses, and to make decision-makers aware of the importance of choosing trusted drones.

