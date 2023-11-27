48 F
IRS Seeks Industry Input for Enterprise Program Project Integration System BPA

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
IRS Tax Calculator

The Internal Revenue Service has released a request for quote for a range of services in support of the Enterprise Program Management Office, which is responsible for providing information technology operation and management support to programs.

According to the SAM.gov notice posted Tuesday, the Enterprise Program Project Integration System multiple award blanket purchase agreement will have an estimated total value of $1.9 billion and a performance period of seven years.

The agency is looking for contractors capable of delivering necessary services to support program technical and management approaches, organizational resources and management controls for a variety of program, project and integration tasks.

Read the rest of the story at GovCon Wire, here.

