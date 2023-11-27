48 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, November 27, 2023
Industry AnnouncementsIndustry NewsPeople on the Move

Julie Brewer Assumes Deputy Under Secretary for S&T Post at DHS

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Recipient of the COVID-19 Pandemic Heroism Award 2020 for research, expertise, and proactive collaboration characterizing the virus, validating disinfectants, and assisting in PPE reconditioning.

Julie Brewer, a veteran military and government official, was named deputy under secretary for science and technology at the Department of Homeland Security, G2Xchange FedCiv reported Tuesday.

Brewer has been with DHS since October 2009, taking on roles of increasing responsibilities for over a decade. She most recently worked as executive director of innovation and collaboration within DHS’ Science and Technology Directorate. Notably, her longest stint at the department is over seven years of service as infrastructure branch chief for the Office of National Laboratories.

Prior to joining DHS, Brewer was an associate at Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH).

Read the rest of the story at GovCon Wire, here.

Previous article
IRS Seeks Industry Input for Enterprise Program Project Integration System BPA
Next article
Victor Foulk Promoted to Emerging Tech VP Role at CGI
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals

Verified by MonsterInsights