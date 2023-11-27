Julie Brewer Assumes Deputy Under Secretary for S&T Post at DHS

Julie Brewer, a veteran military and government official, was named deputy under secretary for science and technology at the Department of Homeland Security, G2Xchange FedCiv reported Tuesday.

Brewer has been with DHS since October 2009, taking on roles of increasing responsibilities for over a decade. She most recently worked as executive director of innovation and collaboration within DHS’ Science and Technology Directorate. Notably, her longest stint at the department is over seven years of service as infrastructure branch chief for the Office of National Laboratories.

Prior to joining DHS, Brewer was an associate at Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH).

Read the rest of the story at GovCon Wire, here.