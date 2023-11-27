Victor Foulk Promoted to Emerging Tech VP Role at CGI

CGI has named Victor Foulk as permanent vice president of its emerging technologies business after six months of serving the role on the interim, he announced in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

He has 25 years of experience in defense and IT, including seven years in the U.S. Navy and 13 years in the Naval Sea Systems Command’s Naval Reactors program.

Foulk has been with CGI since December 2022. Before joining the company, he worked at Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) as cyber, critical infrastructure and supply chain security mission specialist.

