Leidos Appoints Rachel Willard as Finance VP, Dynetics CFO

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Rachel Willard

Rachel Willard, formerly director of program finance and business transformation at Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), has been named vice president of finance and Dynetics chief financial officer, according to a recently published LinkedIn post.

She will oversee rate development and maintenance, accounting, internal controls, budgeting, forecasting, results analysis and other financial management functions for the company’s newly established manufacturing segment.

Willard joined Leidos in August 2016 as a principal overseeing the defense contractor’s corporate financial planning and analysis business architecture.

Read the rest of the story at GovCon Wire, here.

