Jovita Carranza Confirmed as Administrator of the Small Business Administration

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin has confirmed that Jovita Carranza’s has been appointed as the Administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA), nine months after she was nominated by President Trump.

“I commend the Senate for its overwhelmingly bipartisan vote, 88-5, to confirm Jovita Carranza as the Administrator of the Small Business Administration,” said Mnuchin. “At the Treasury Department, Jovita worked to advance a pro-growth agenda that led to the strongest economy in generations and helped promote prosperity through financial literacy. I look forward to working with Jovita in her new role, and I know that her experience will prove invaluable as she advances the SBA’s mission to start, build, and grow businesses around the United States of America. ”

Carranza currently serves as the Treasurer of the United States, and prior to that appointment, served as Deputy Administrator of SBA from May 2007 to March 2009.

