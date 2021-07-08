Leidos Launches $1 Million ‘Move the Needle’ Employee Vaccine Sweepstakes

Leidos, a Mentor company of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, announced an internal promotion to encourage employee vaccinations against COVID-19 across the country. Leidos, a Fortune 500® science and technology leader, will award approximately $1 million in total prize money to 10 employee winners, each receiving the equivalent of their annual salaries.

“For more than 50 years, Leidos’ mission has been to make the world safer, healthier and more efficient. Today we are doubling down on that charter,” said Roger Krone, Leidos chairman and CEO. “Through this campaign, we are investing in our people and providing a tangible incentive to save lives. If it encourages even one person to get the vaccine, it’s money well spent.”

As The Washington Post reported this week , Leidos launched the $1 million Move the Needle sweepstakes on June 28 and it continues through October 29, 2021. Ten winners will be randomly drawn from eligible entries. The sweepstakes is open to all U.S.-based, full-time employees with the exception of certain senior-level leaders. Leidos has approximately 35,000 U.S.-based employees.

Participation is voluntary. Additional details and official rules are available at Leidos.com/move-the-needle

