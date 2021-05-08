Cmdr. Michael Nalli, commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba (WMEC 907), embraces his family after returning home to Boston from a 61-day patrol, April 19, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick)

Leidos to Triple-Match Donations to the Coast Guard Foundation

The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, has announced that Leidos, a generous corporate donor, has offered to triple-match every gift received by June 5, 2021 – up to $50,000.

“In these challenging times, I’m more grateful than ever for the support of our donors,” said Susan Ludwig, president, Coast Guard Foundation. “Leidos’ generous triple-match-offer will make a critical difference to Coast Guard men and women and their families.” 

The Coast Guard Foundation tackles the toughest challenges facing Coast Guard heroes and is committed to ensuring that members and their families have the resources needed to build resilience throughout their lives – which includes programs and assistance not usually covered by the Coast Guard’s budget. The support from donors, fueled with Leidos’ matching gift, will assist families of members who die in the line of duty; fund scholarships and professional training for Coast Guard members and their families; aid Coast Guard families devastated by natural disasters; and much more.

“Leidos is a strong supporter of the armed forces, both in our business and corporate responsibility,” said Jason O’Connor, senior vice president, Leidos Homeland Security Solutions. “We are honored to partner with the Coast Guard Foundation and encourage others to join us in supporting Coast Guard members and their families with this important campaign.”  

Learn more about the matching gift challenge at the Coast Guard Foundation

