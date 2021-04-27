Marc Zoellner Joins Sev1Tech as VP for DHS Mission Solutions

Sev1Tech has announced that Marc Zoellner has joined the company as Vice President, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Mission Solutions.

Marc has over 30 years of experience in business development, operations and consulting in both public and private sectors. He was most recently the Chief Operating Officer at C2 Technologies, Inc. Prior to this, Marc was Vice President Defense, Intelligence and Homeland Security Business Sector at Culmen International LLC. He has also held senior roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers, ICF Consulting, Accela Consulting Inc, and Abacus Technology Corporation.

Marc graduated from the Johns Hopkins University’s Carey Business School with a Masters in Business.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)