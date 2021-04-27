Sev1Tech photo of Marc Zoellner

Marc Zoellner Joins Sev1Tech as VP for DHS Mission Solutions

Sev1Tech has announced that Marc Zoellner has joined the company as Vice President, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Mission Solutions.

Marc has over 30 years of experience in business development, operations and consulting in both public and private sectors. He was most recently the Chief Operating Officer at C2 Technologies, Inc. Prior to this, Marc was Vice President Defense, Intelligence and Homeland Security Business Sector at Culmen International LLC. He has also held senior roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers, ICF Consulting, Accela Consulting Inc, and Abacus Technology Corporation. 

Marc graduated from the Johns Hopkins University’s Carey Business School with a Masters in Business.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Exclude from Homepage

Go to Top
X