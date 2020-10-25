Michael Fuggini Joins Micross as Senior VP

Micross Holdings has announced that Michael Fuggini (Mike) has been appointed Senior VP of Operations, Quality & Process Engineering. Micross is a global supplier of microelectronic services and products for defense, space, commercial aerospace, medical and severe-duty industrial applications.

Mike brings over 30 years of experience to his leadership role at Micross Components. In his most recent role at Transdigm’s Data Device Corp. (DDC), Mike was responsible for overseeing Corporate Quality and Processing Engineering across five operating locations in the U.S., U.K. and Mexico. Mike substantially improved the manufacturing operations of DDC with the development of void free vacuum die attach and advanced wire bonding and die attach manufacturing techniques. Mike was also involved in the integration of five acquisitions completed by DDC over a period of 7.5 years.

Previously, Mike worked for 23 years as the VP of Operations at Photocircuits Corporation which, at the time, was the global market leader in printed circuit boards in the U.S. and Mexico. Mike acted as a subject matter expert in microelectronics manufacturing and process control with hands-on experience in packaging of single and stacked die, circuit board assemblies and complex electronic modules.

In his new role for Micross, Mike will drive operational excellence and provide leadership to Micross’ global quality, manufacturing, supply chain, process engineering, health & safety and environmental functions as well as define and implement programs across all operational areas to further improve performance and increase overall customer satisfaction. Mike holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry from SUNY Stony Brook and has earned a professional certification in Six Sigma Green Belt from Stony Brook University.

