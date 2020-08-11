Mitie Security Launches Global Security Operations Service for Intelligence and Tech-Led Security

Mitie Security, headquartered in the U.K., has launched a new Global Security Operations service, integrating all of its intelligence and technology-led solutions into one integrated security offer.

The service will combine Mitie’s technology suite with its 20,000 frontline security officers and risk specialists to deliver real-time intelligence through a dedicated app. The app is powered by Mitie’s exclusive Merlin Protect 24/7 software, which continually analyses clients’ risks, automatically sharing real-time trend analysis.

Customers will have access to enhanced intelligence and specific guidance, allowing them to adapt swiftly and rapidly deploy security teams on the ground to address issues or threats.

In addition, the new service will also enable Mitie’s risk, assurance and resilience specialists to analyze ongoing trends, risks and threats to customers and enable them to implement robust and resilient security strategies.

The “Global Security Operations” service will support businesses in working more effectively with police forces to identify and combat regional or national issues. By using data analytics tools, Mitie is able to create a true picture of criminal activity across any geography, sector or business, to identify repeat offenders of organised crime and develop case file management. Customers can opt-in to intelligence sharing networks to amplify these benefits for businesses, police forces, and the wider community.

The new service will be led by Barrie Millett, Director of Assurance at Mitie Security. Barrie joined Mitie in April 2020, having previously worked in senior security and resilience roles for several large organizations, including E.ON and GE. The Global Security Operations service has been launched alongside a new website.

