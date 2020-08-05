Pelco photo depicting its body-worn video system for law enforcement.

Motorola Solutions Acquires Pelco

Motorola Solutions, Inc. has completed the acquisition of Pelco, Inc., a global provider of video security solutions based in Fresno, California.

Pelco designs, develops and distributes end-to-end video technology, including video security cameras and video management system software. 

“Video continues to play a more powerful role in enabling safer cities and securing businesses around the world,” said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions. “Pelco’s track record of innovation, internationally recognized brand, global channel and customer installed base enable us to further expand our global footprint with enterprise and public safety customers.”

