New Thales and Google Cloud Venture Allows Enterprises to Control Their Data in the Cloud

Thales has announced a new collaboration with Google Cloud designed to accelerate the ability of enterprises to safely migrate sensitive data between public cloud, hybrid and private IT infrastructures.

Together, the two companies will offer new capabilities that enable security teams to own and control their encryption keys while helping to fulfill heightened regulatory requirements amidst today’s highly-distributed workforce. Thales and Google Cloud will enable customers to use Google Cloud technology for sensitive workloads while gaining the external key management needed to control and secure data across hybrid cloud IT environments.

Addressing both private and public cloud environments, Thales and Google Cloud will provide a turnkey solution that manages, brokers and stores encryption keys completely controlled by the customer, effectively enabling companies to move data assets to the cloud with confidence. As uncovered in the Thales 2020 Data Threat Report-Global Edition, this is increasingly becoming more critical as greater than half of the world’s corporate data – of which 48% is sensitive – is stored in the cloud.

Sebastien Cano, SVP for Cloud Protection & Licensing at Thales, said companies no longer need to put their sensitive data in untrusted environments and relinquish control of their coveted encryption keys. “It has become abundantly clear that an evolution in data protection is taking place at a global level as security professionals work together to build a shared-responsibility security model between enterprise customers and providers. With this joint innovation effort, we’re supporting organizations as they move to the cloud with confidence.”

To help organizations benefit from this enhanced level of control of keys and cloud data, Thales has integrated its CipherTrust Key Broker service with Google Cloud External Key Manager (EKM). The CipherTrust Key Broker for Google Cloud EKM is available on Thales’s Data Protection on Demand platform. By generating encryption keys using CipherTrust Key Broker, organizations can verify the origin and quality of the keys they are providing to the cloud provider, while maintaining the original version of the key outside of the Google Cloud environment. Organizations hold their master keys in a Thales Luna Cloud HSM, which acts as the trust anchor for the CipherTrust Key Broker solution.

