Noblis Launches RunAcquisitions Solution to Help Federal Agencies Streamline Acquisition and Contract Management Processes

Noblis, Inc., on Monday announced the launch of its RunAcquisitions solution designed to drive efficiencies and ensure compliance and fidelity throughout the federal acquisition process for both agencies and vendors. This is the second offering announced within Noblis’ Run solutions suite designed to provide solutions that will help government agencies and clients employ automation and analytics to streamline complex workflows, expedite and improve decision making and achieve broader IT modernization goals.

“Source selection and contract management can be a challenging and long-running process. It is too often conducted across multiple disjointed platforms, while also having to frequently face security threats and risks of protests,” said Mile Corrigan, senior vice president, Noblis’ Federal Civil Solutions. “Paired with Noblis’ decades-long expertise in secure source selections and contract management, RunAcquisitions is designed to meet the unique needs we’re seeing from our federal clients looking to standardize complex acquisition processes.”

RunAcquisitions, the modernized version of Noblis’ acquisition suite successfully used in more than $450 billion in government programs, secures and manages vendor and government interactions across all aspects of the acquisition lifecycle, from requests for industry input through contract award and management and task-order closeout. RunAcquisitions is scalable to manage large, governmentwide contracts and provide automation tools to drive defensible awards and expedite contract modification and deliverable reviews. The solution has three offerings that meet FISMA-Moderate security requirements while assisting clients to control data through role-based access.

