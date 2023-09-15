Alex DeMots Joins GSA as General Counsel; James Benner Is New Special Assistant to the Deputy Administrator. 

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced new political appointments.

Effective September 11, Alex DeMots joined the agency as general counsel in the Office of General Counsel and James Benner as the special assistant to the Deputy Administrator.

Prior to joining GSA, DeMots served as special assistant to the President and Deputy Staff Secretary at the White House. He helped manage the President’s daily briefing materials, including memoranda on policy, legal, communications, national security, intergovernmental affairs, congressional relations, and logistical issues. Previously, he was the general counsel at the Center for American Progress, overseeing legal compliance and risk management. He brings a wealth of experience from his roles in government and the private sector. He earned his juris doctorate at the Georgetown University Law Center.

Benner previously served as an advance associate at the White House and served as an intern at both the White House and the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. He brings experience in scheduling, advance, communications, and event coordination. He also worked as a middle school teacher in Washington, D.C. He earned his bachelor of science in international politics from Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service.

Trevor Jones was named White House liaison. He has been acting in this role since April and brings years of legislative and leadership experience from staff positions in Congress and, most recently, as the director of the Office of the President at EMILY’s List. A native of Orangeburg, South Carolina, he is a graduate of the College of Charleston and holds a bachelor of arts degree in political science.

