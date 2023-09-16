Senate Confirms Mike Casey as Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center

The Senate confirmed by voice vote Tuesday former top Intelligence Committee staffer Mike Casey to serve as director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center.

Casey was nominated for the position in June. Deputy Director Michael Orlando had been serving as acting director of NCSC since January 2021, when former Director Bill Evanina left at the end of the Trump administration. Orlando and Evanina are both FBI veterans with extensive careers in counterintelligence and counterterrorism.

Casey served as the Staff Director for the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence since 2016. In that capacity and in conjunction with the Minority Staff Director, he oversaw the staff of the committee as they assist the committee members in conducting oversight of the Intelligence Community’s operations on behalf of the Senate. He also was responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the committee, including enhancements to the committee’s operations and security.

Prior to his current position, Casey served as a Professional Staff Member on the House Armed Services Committee for over nine years. There, he was responsible for policy covering wide swaths of global operations as well as those pertaining to the Department of Defense. He spent over 27 years on Capitol Hill in a variety of positions, most related to national security.

“Congratulations to Mike Casey on his confirmation as the Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) — we are very excited to have him join our leadership team in the Intelligence Community (IC)!” Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said in a statement Wednesday. “With his integrity and deep national security expertise and knowledge, the IC is very fortunate to have him lead our critical counterintelligence and security work. Facing an increasingly complex threat environment, the IC and our partners will benefit tremendously with Mike as the Director of NCSC, and I look forward to having him at ODNI.”

The NCSC champions the integration of the U.S. Government’s counterintelligence (CI) and security activities focused on countering the threats to information and assets critical to our nation’s security, provides CI outreach to the U.S. Government and private sector entities, and issues public warnings regarding intelligence threats to the U.S.