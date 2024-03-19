In a move underlining its commitment to leading-edge digital innovation, ManTech, has brought Christopher Copeland onboard as its Chief Digital Officer. This appointment is poised to mark a new chapter in ManTech’s journey, emphasizing its dedication to pioneering digital transformation across the Defense, Intelligence Community, and Federal Civilian sectors.

Christopher Copeland, whose career has been characterized by an unwavering focus on leveraging emerging technologies to enhance mission performance and drive growth, steps into his new role with a formidable track record. Before joining ManTech, Copeland made notable strides at Accenture Federal Services as Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer. His visionary leadership and strategic direction were instrumental in propelling sales across a vast portfolio of cloud, cybersecurity, and AI solutions, catering to 15 Executive Branch departments and 60 federal agencies. Notably, Copeland’s pivotal role as the technology and operations lead for Healthcare.gov exemplifies his capability to navigate and rectify complex challenges, ensuring the success of this landmark government program.

Speaking on the appointment, Joseph Cubba, Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer at ManTech, highlighted Copeland’s distinguished contributions to technology transformation within the government sector. “Chris belongs to an elite cadre of tech innovators, a powerhouse of innovation that perfectly aligns with ManTech’s vision,” said Cubba. Copeland’s appointment is a testament to ManTech’s strategy of attracting industry leaders who have demonstrated a profound impact through innovative solutions.

ManTech’s CEO and President, Matt Tait, also lauded Copeland’s vast experience and expertise in emerging technologies. “Chris is a recognized industry leader whose extensive work in developing next-generation technology solutions has set benchmarks for excellence. At ManTech, he will be instrumental in shaping and advancing our technology offerings, ensuring they not only meet our clients’ current demands but also their future needs,” Tait expressed. This strategic focus is anticipated to reinforce ManTech’s position as a leader in the technology solutions industry, particularly in digital transformation.

Christopher Copeland’s appointment comes at a crucial time when digital innovation is at the forefront of addressing complex challenges within the defense and federal sectors. His role as Chief Digital Officer will involve steering ManTech’s strategic direction in digital transformation, promising a future where technology solutions not only solve present challenges but also anticipate and adapt to future demands. Copeland’s expertise and visionary approach are expected to be pivotal in ManTech’s journey toward achieving unparalleled excellence in serving its clients, thereby amplifying its industry leadership and commitment to innovation.