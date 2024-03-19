37.3 F
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
NIST Expresses Intent to Launch Funding Opportunity for AI-Focused Manufacturing USA Institute

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
The National Institute of Standards and Technology issued a notice of intent to launch a competition for a Manufacturing USA institute enabled by artificial intelligence.

NIST on Tuesday announced plans for the AI institute funding opportunity, which will open in early spring.

The facility will be the 17th addition to the Manufacturing USA network of regional research and development centers across the country. It is expected to “help domestic manufacturers maximize the potential of AI,” boosting their productivity, resilience and competence in the global marketplace,” according to Laurie Locascio, NIST director and under secretary of Commerce for standards and technology.

