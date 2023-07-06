87.3 F
Coast Guard Welcomes New Commander to District 13

Saboe is now responsible for all Coast Guard operations throughout the Pacific Northwest which encompasses the states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana.

By Homeland Security Today
Capt. Olav Saboe (left) and Rear Adm. Melvin Bouboulis (right) shake hands during a change of command ceremony held at Base Seattle Friday, June 30, 2023. Vice Adm. Andrew Tiongson, U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area commander, (center) presided over the ceremony which was held to officially transfer command of Coast Guard District 13 from Bouboulis to Saboe. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Clark)

The Coast Guard’s 13th District held a change of command ceremony Friday morning at Coast Guard Base Seattle.

During the ceremony, Capt. Olav Saboe relieved Rear Adm. Melvin Bouboulis as commander of Coast Guard’s 13th District which is headquartered in Seattle.

Vice Adm. Andrew Tiongson, commander, Coast Guard Pacific Area, presided over the ceremony.

As the 13th District Commander, Saboe is now responsible for all Coast Guard operations throughout the Pacific Northwest which encompasses the states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. This area includes more than 4,400 miles of coastline, 600 miles of inland waterways, and 125 nautical miles of international border with Canada.

Saboe was previously the Chief of Staff for the 13th District where he helped direct more than 2,000 Coast Guard women and men in executing Coast Guard missions throughout the Pacific Northwest.

“The women and men of District 13 always met my call for mission execution and demonstrated steadfast leadership,” said Bouboulis. “They have distinguished this District as a place where people are valued, cared for, and where business is done with a continuous eye for improvement. And most importantly, where positive changes are put into action.”

Later in the day, Bouboulis retired during a ceremony at Alki Point Lighthouse that was presided over by the Coast Guard Commandant, Adm. Linda Fagan. Bouboulis served for over 36 years, primarily as an aviator.

The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition conducted before the assembled crew, as well as honored guests and dignitaries to formally demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command.

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

