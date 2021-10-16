Dr. Rand Waltzman Joins Potomac Institute’s Board of Regents

The Potomac Institute has welcomed Dr. Rand Waltzman to its Board of Regents (BOR). Dr. Waltzman has 39 years of experience performing and managing research in Artificial Intelligence applied to domains including social media and cognitive security in the information environment. He is formerly Deputy Chief Technology Officer and a Senior Information Scientist at the RAND Corporation in Santa Monica, CA.

“I am always looking for ways to contribute to the defense of our nation. The Potomac Institute has demonstrated itself to be a powerful vehicle for such contribution and joining the BOR is an opportunity to help identify and steer that vehicle in critical directions,” said. Dr. Waltzman.

Prior to joining RAND, he was the acting Chief Technology Officer of the Software Engineering Institute (Washington, DC) of Carnegie Mellon University. Before that he did a five-year tour as a Program Manager in the Information Innovation Office of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) where he created and managed the Social Media in Strategic Communications (SMISC) program and the Anomaly Detection at Multiple Scales (ADAMS) insider threat detection program.

Dr. Waltzman joined DARPA from Lockheed Martin Advanced Technology Laboratories (LM-ATL), where he served as Chief Scientist for the Applied Sciences Laboratory that specializes in advanced software techniques and the computational physics of materials. Prior to LM-ATL he was an Associate Professor in the Department of Computer Science at the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden, where he taught and performed research in applications of Artificial Intelligence technology to a variety of problem areas including digital entertainment, automated reasoning and decision support and cyber threat detection. Before his professorship he served as a DARPA Program Manager focusing on Artificial Intelligence and Image Understanding.

Dr. Waltzman has also held research positions at the University of Maryland, Teknowledge Corporation (the first commercial Artificial Intelligence company in the world where he started in 1983), and the Applied Physics Laboratory of the University of Washington.

“We are so pleased to welcome Dr. Waltzman to our Board of Regents,” said General Al Gray, Chairman of the Board of Regents and Board of Directors at Potomac Institute. “He brings decades of experience in the science and technology fields to our board. His expertise in the fields of AI and Computer Science will prove invaluable as he helps guide the Institute’s policy recommendations in those fields. We are incredibly fortunate to find someone with his background to join our team.”