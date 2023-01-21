Kevin Vorndran Named Special Agent in Charge of the Mission Services Division at FBI’s Washington Field Office

Director Christopher Wray has named Kevin Vorndran as the special agent in charge of the Mission Services Division of the Washington Field Office. Mr. Vorndran most recently served as a deputy assistant director in the Counterterrorism Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington.

Mr. Vorndran joined the FBI as a special agent in 2004. He was first assigned to the Baltimore Field Office, where he worked violent crime, white-collar crime, and public corruption investigations. He also served on the SWAT team. In 2009, he transferred to the Philadelphia Field Office before traveling to Baghdad to serve as the assistant legal attaché and to lead the International Contract Corruption Task Force.

Mr. Vorndran returned to Philadelphia in 2010 and worked public corruption investigations. In 2012, he was promoted to supervisory special agent and transferred to an international terrorism operations section in the Counterterrorism Division at Headquarters. In 2014, Mr. Vorndran returned to the Baltimore Field Office, this time working counterintelligence matters.

In 2016, Mr. Vorndran was appointed legal attaché in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. He transferred to the Washington Field Office in 2019, when he was named an assistant special agent in charge of a criminal branch.

In 2020, Mr. Vorndran was named chief of the Human Intelligence Section of the Counterterrorism Division at FBI Headquarters. He was promoted in 2021 to deputy assistant director of the Support Branch of the Counterterrorism Division.

Mr. Vorndran earned a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Lafayette College in Pennsylvania and a Master of Business Administration from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. Prior to joining the FBI, Mr. Vorndran worked as an engineer in the private sector.

