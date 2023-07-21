Key Navy Nominees Include First Woman Who Would Serve as Chief of Naval Operations and on the Joint Chiefs of Staff

President Biden today announced his intention to nominate four highly experienced officers to mission-critical positions of leadership in the United States military.

“Each of these nominees brings an essential skill set that will enhance and strengthen the operating capacity of the greatest military and naval force the world has ever seen—an anchor of our national security,” Biden said.



Admiral Lisa Franchetti, nominated as the next Chief of Naval Operations, will bring 38 years of dedicated service to our nation as a commissioned officer, including in her current role of Vice Chief of Naval Operations. Throughout her career, Admiral Franchetti has demonstrated extensive expertise in both the operational and policy arenas. She is the second woman ever to achieve the rank of four-star admiral in the United States Navy, and when confirmed, she will again make history as the first woman to serve as the Chief of Naval Operations and on the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Her operational tours include auxiliaries officer and first division officer on USS Shenandoah (AD 44); navigator and jumboization coordinator onboard USS Monongahela (AO 178); operations officer on USS Moosbrugger (DD 980); combat systems officer and chief staff officer for Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2; executive officer of USS Stout (DDG 55); and assistant surface operations officer on USS George Washington Strike Group. She commanded USS Ross (DDG 71) and DESRON-21, embarked on USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74). She also served as commander of Pacific Partnership 2010, embarked on USNS Mercy (T-AH 19).

Ashore, Franchetti’s assignments include commander, Naval Reserve Center Central Point, Oregon; aide to the Vice Chief of Naval Operations; protocol officer for the commander, U.S. Atlantic Fleet; 4th Battalion officer at the U.S. Naval Academy; division chief, Joint Concept Development and Experimentation, on the Joint Staff, J7; deputy director of International Engagement and executive assistant to N3/N5 on the Navy staff; and military assistant to the Secretary of the Navy.

Her flag assignments include commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea; commander, Carrier Strike Group 9; commander, Carrier Strike Group 15; chief of staff, Strategy, Plans and Policy (J-5) Joint Staff; commander, U.S. 6th Fleet, Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO; deputy commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe; deputy commander, U.S. Naval Forces Africa; Joint Force Maritime Component Commander; deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Warfighting Development, N7; and director for Strategy, Plans and Policy (J-5), Joint Staff. Franchetti assumed the duties as Vice Chief of Naval Operations Sept. 2, 2022.

Her personal awards include the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal (two awards), Legion of Merit (five awards), Meritorious Service Medal (five awards), Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (four awards), and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (two awards).

To serve as the next Vice Chief of Naval Operations, Biden nominated Vice Admiral James Kilby. In his current role as Deputy Commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Vice Admiral Kilby “has done outstanding work to ensure that our naval forces are combat-ready and deployable worldwide,” Biden said.

Biden is also nominating Admiral Samuel Paparo for Commander of Indo-Pacific Command and Vice Admiral Stephen “Web” Koehler for Commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet. “These two officers both have significant experience serving in the Indo-Pacific, where our military strength is critical to ensuring the security and stability of this vital region of the world,” the president said.



“I want to thank each of these leaders for their willingness to continue serving the nation and leading our brave women and men in uniform. Each of them will help ensure the safety and the prosperity of the American people in the years ahead. Given the national security challenges we face around the world, I urge the Senate to move quickly in confirming them, along with the other military nominations currently on hold,” Biden added, referencing the current hold on military nominees by Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) in protest of the Pentagon’s policy on abortion for service members.



Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the nominees “represent the best of the United States Navy.”

“Together, these four highly decorated naval officers have extensive operational and command experience. Indeed, I have seen firsthand how these highly-qualified officers have contributed to our national security,” Austin said. “And I’m very proud that Admiral Franchetti has been nominated to be the first woman Chief of Naval Operations and member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, where she will continue to inspire all of us.”

“If confirmed, these nominees will ensure that our U.S. Navy and the joint force in the Indo-Pacific remain the finest military force that the world has ever known, and will be at the very heart of our work to project power around the world, defend freedom of the seas, and uphold the rules-based international order,” he added.