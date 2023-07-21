Biden Invites CIA Director Bill Burns to Join Cabinet

President Biden announced today that he has invited the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, Bill Burns, to serve as a member of his Cabinet.

“As Bill says: ‘Good intelligence, delivered with honesty and integrity, is America’s first line of defense.’ Since his first day on the job, Bill has demonstrated the meaning behind those words,” Biden said in a statement. “Working in lockstep with Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Bill has harnessed intelligence to give our country a critical strategic advantage. Under his leadership, the CIA is delivering a clear-eyed, long-term approach to our nation’s top national security challenges—from tackling Russia’s brutal aggression against Ukraine, to managing responsible competition with the People’s Republic of China, to addressing the opportunities and risks of emerging technology.”

“Bill has always given me clear, straightforward analysis that prioritizes the safety and security of the American people, reflecting the integral role the CIA plays in our national security decision-making at this critical time,” Biden continued. “With quiet courage, deep humility, and extensive expertise, Bill has earned the respect of the brave women and men of the CIA. He leads with dignity and represents the very best of America, and I look forward to continuing to work with him in the years ahead.”

Burns said in a statement that it is an honor to accept the invitation.

“The President’s announcement today recognizes the essential contributions to national security the Central Intelligence Agency makes every day, and reflects his confidence in our work,” Burns said. “I am honored to serve in this role, representing the tremendous work of our intelligence officers. It is also an honor to serve alongside our exceptional intelligence community colleagues, under the leadership of DNI Avril Haines.”

Haines said she is “absolutely delighted to join President Biden in welcoming CIA Director Bill Burns to the Cabinet.”

“Director Burns has dedicated his life to public service, and his rare combination of expertise, experiences, talent, and intelligence are exactly what the President needs in his senior-most advisors,” the Director of National Intelligence said. “This nomination reflects the President’s reliance and confidence in Bill for his unique insights and advice, and I cannot imagine a better colleague, friend, and leader who is more deserving of this recognition.”