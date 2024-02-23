The National Security Agency (NSA) announces the retirement of Rob Joyce, the Director of Cybersecurity and the Deputy National Manager, National Security Systems; effective March 31, 2024.

Rob will retire after 34 years of service to the NSA. Since taking the role as the director of the Cybersecurity Directorate (CSD) in 2021, he has been vital in leading the charge of CSD’s mission to prevent and eradicate threats to U.S. National Security Systems and critical infrastructure, and overseeing the expansion of strong partnerships across the U.S. Government, Defense Industrial Base, industry, allies, and academia.

“Rob’s leadership of the agency’s critical Cybersecurity mission has been exemplary,” NSA Director General Timothy D. Haugh said. “His vision and development of the CSD team and its capacities ensures that NSA’s cybersecurity mission is healthy and will continue to be successful in protecting our allies and national systems well into the future.”

Joyce assumed the position after serving as NSA’s top cryptologic representative in the United Kingdom; the Special U.S. Liaison Officer in London. Joyce has also held positions in the National Security Council, serving as Special Assistant to the President and Cybersecurity Coordinator at the White House from March 2017 to May 2018, including time as acting Deputy Homeland Security Advisor and Acting Homeland Security Advisor. Joyce also led Tailored Access Operations at NSA (TAO), the organization that executes the foreign intelligence mission through hacking activities.

“I am honored to have served for over 34 years at the National Security Agency,” Joyce said. “It has been a privilege to lead the nation’s most talented and dedicated team of cybersecurity professionals. Making a difference in the security of the nation is truly an honor.”

Joyce will be succeeded by David Luber, the Deputy Director of the Cybersecurity Directorate. Prior to this role, Luber served as the Executive Director (EXDIR) for U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM). The EXDIR position represents the highest-ranking-civilian and third-in-command at USCYBERCOM. Luber has served for over 30 years across this global enterprise and shares a diversified portfolio making him uniquely qualified to fill this critical role for the nation.