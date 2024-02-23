The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces several changes at key leadership positions within the department. The promotions are a result of the retirement of Lieutenant Colonel Dwight Mathis on Jan. 31, after more than three decades of dedicated service.

Dwight Mathis served the department for more than 35 years and retired as the Deputy Director of Law Enforcement Operations. Prior to becoming Deputy Director, Mathis served as Chief of the Texas Highway Patrol (THP). He began his career with DPS in 1987 as a Trooper stationed in Bay City. He would later be promoted to Sergeant and serve in Webster/Clear Lake, before being promoted to Lieutenant and then Captain, while stationed in Bryan. In 2011, Mathis promoted to Major and was assigned to headquarters in Austin. In 2017, he was named Assistant Chief of THP, followed by a subsequent promotion to Regional Director of the Capitol Region.

Mathis holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice with a minor in Political Science from Sam Houston State University. He graduated from the FBI National Academy Session #233, the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association and completed the 36th Governor’s Executive Development Program. Mathis serves as an executive board member for the FBI National Academy Associates of Texas, served as President of the Texas Police Association from 2019-2021 and is a graduate of the FBI National Executive Institute Session #44.

“For more than three decades, Lt. Col. Mathis has committed his life to the people of Texas,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “It has been an honor to work alongside him, and I thank him for all he has done to make this department a better place for all.”

Mathis’ retirement creates a series of vacancies which are being filled through promotions. Approved by the Public Safety Commission during its meeting on Thursday, Feb. 15, these promotions include current Chief of the Texas Rangers Jason Taylor promoting to Deputy Director of Law Enforcement Operations; current Regional Director for the Capitol Region Scotty Shiver promoting to Chief of the Texas Rangers; and current Criminal Investigations (CID) Major Gabriel Ortiz promoting to Regional Director for the Capitol Region.

Jason Taylor, Lieutenant Colonel, Law Enforcement Operations

As Lieutenant Colonel of Law Enforcement Operations, Jason Taylor oversees the Criminal Investigations Division, Texas Highway Patrol, Texas Rangers, Aircraft Operations Division and the Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division.

Taylor began his career with DPS in 1998 as a Trooper assigned to the Anahuac and New Caney offices before promoting into CID. He served as a Sergeant/Investigator in the Special Crimes Service in Garland and with the Criminal Intelligence Service in Houston.

Taylor was then accepted into the Texas Ranger Division, where he had assignments in Waco and Houston. In 2011, he promoted to Lieutenant and then Captain in 2014. Taylor was subsequently assigned to oversee the Public Integrity Unit (PIU) at Austin Headquarters before promoting to Major in 2016 in Houston. In 2018, he was appointed to Regional Director for Southeast Texas Region. In October 2022, he was appointed to Chief of the Texas Ranger Division.

Taylor holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Sam Houston State University and is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command. He volunteers for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, where he serves on the Emergency Response Team. He is a four-time recipient of the Houston 100 Club Officer of the Year Award and has received other awards and commendations, including a DPS Regional Commander’s Award and a Ranger Company Commander’s Award.

Scotty Shiver, Chief, Texas Ranger Division

Shiver began his career with DPS in 1995. His first assignment was with THP in Navasota, and he later transferred to Huntsville. In 2001, Shiver was promoted to Sergeant/Investigator with the Criminal Law Enforcement Division, serving in the Motor Vehicle Theft Service in Arlington for six years, as well as the Motor Vehicle Theft Service in Houston, which included a four-year assignment to the Houston Police Department’s Houston Auto Crimes Task Force. He also served as a member of the DPS SWAT Team.

Shiver’s first Texas Ranger assignment was with Company C – Lubbock in 2011, and he later transferred to Company A – Houston. He was promoted to Lieutenant in 2014. During those years he also served as a member of Special Response Team-5 (SRT), SRT-2, and then as the Lieutenant Coordinator, Precision Rifle Coordinator and Team Leader for SRT-5. In 2017, he promoted to Ranger Captain. Shiver was subsequently appointed to Major in 2018 to oversee the PIU, and in 2019, he transferred as a Major to oversee the Special Operations Group at Austin Headquarters. In November 2021, Shiver was appointed to Regional Director for the Capitol Region, where he served until this promotion.

Shiver earned a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Texas at Arlington, a Master of Arts in Security Management from the American Military University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Class #276. He has been married for more than 24 years and has one teenage daughter.

Gabriel L. Ortiz, Regional Director, Capitol Region

Ortiz is a 25-year veteran of law enforcement who began his career with DPS as a Trooper in 1999. He’s held numerous assignments within the department, including Special Agent, Lieutenant, Captain and Major in CID. His duties have varied from patrol assignments to conducting and overseeing organized crime investigations involving drugs, gangs, auto theft, human trafficking, fraud and other violent crime.

Prior to joining DPS, Ortiz served in the U.S. Air Force assigned to Security Forces; performing assignments in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East in support of Operation Provide Comfort. Upon completion of his service in the Air Force, he worked for the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office in Abilene before joining DPS.

Ortiz has taught several subjects ranging from gangs to leadership, and he is a John Maxwell certified instructor for The 360 Leader and 5 Levels of Leadership. He has attained his Master Peace Officer Certificate from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. He is a member of several professional organizations including the FBI National Academy Associates, Inc., International Association of Chiefs of Police, Texas Police Association, Department of Public Safety Officer’s Association and the Texas Gang Investigator’s Association.

Ortiz is a graduate of Texas A&M – Commerce, FBI National Academy Session #274 and Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command Class #248. He is currently pursuing an Executive Master of Public Service and Administration degree at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University.

Taylor and Shiver are both stationed at DPS Headquarters in Austin. Ortiz is stationed at the Capitol. The promotions are effective immediately.