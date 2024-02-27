60.9 F
Counterterrorism

Woman Who Joined ISIS as a Teen Loses Challenge Against the Removal of Her UK Citizenship

A woman who left the United Kingdom to join ISIS at the age of 15 has lost her Court of Appeal challenge over the decision to remove her British citizenship.

Shamima Begum flew to Syria in 2015 with two school friends to join the terror group. While there, she married an ISIS fighter and spent several years living in Raqqa.

Begum then reappeared in al-Hawl, a Syrian refugee camp, in 2019. She made international headlines as an “ISIS bride” after pleading with the UK government to be allowed to return to her home country for the birth of her son.

Read the rest of the story at CNN, here.

