Guidehouse Defense & Security proudly announces that Patricia Cogswell, a distinguished member of its team, has been appointed to the U.S. Travel Association’s newly formed “Seamless and Secure Travel Commission.” This prestigious commission aims to formulate recommendations that underscore the collaborative efforts between the travel industry, government entities, and the private sector to enhance the overall traveler experience and encourage travel and tourism to the United States.

Patricia Cogswell, renowned for her extensive background in homeland and national security, is not only a valuable asset to Guidehouse but also contributes her expertise as a member of the editorial board at HSToday. Prior to her tenure at Guidehouse, Ms. Cogswell served as the Deputy Administrator of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the Assistant Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

With over 25 years of combined experience in the government and private sector, Ms. Cogswell joined Guidehouse in September 2020, focusing on innovation, organization, and mission transformation. Her role encompasses redesigning strategies across the national security sector, reflecting her commitment to driving positive change and advancements in the field.

Before her time at Guidehouse, Patricia Cogswell held leadership roles at the White House, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Justice. Her diverse portfolio covered transportation, intelligence, policy, border security, screening, and information-sharing initiatives. Cogswell possesses in-depth expertise in aviation, maritime, and surface transportation security, as well as US government and foreign partner screening and vetting programs.

Her proficiency extends to areas such as counter-terrorism, transnational organized crime, intelligence, information-sharing technology architectures, and immigration and border processes. Throughout her career, Cogswell has successfully led various organizations, steering them through complex initiatives that support national security missions, collaborating both domestically and internationally.

As a respected figure in the field, Patricia Cogswell’s commitment to driving positive change and fostering collaboration makes her a key participant in initiatives that shape the future of travel and security. Guidehouse looks forward to her continued contributions and the positive impact she will undoubtedly bring to the “Seamless and Secure Travel Commission.”