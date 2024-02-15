RELI Group, a leading provider of innovative solutions, proudly announces the addition of Sol Horwitz to its leadership team. Joining as the Chief Financial Officer, Horwitz commenced his role on February 5, bringing over three decades of comprehensive experience in accounting, finance operations, business development, and staff management. His proficiency in federal government pricing and contracting is a valuable asset to RELI Group’s strategic objectives.

Sol Horwitz’s most recent role was as the Chief Financial Officer at Insight Policy Research, a small business specializing in federal government research. In this capacity, he oversaw finance, accounting, pricing, compliance, and contracts, orchestrating a remarkable turnaround in the finance team’s dynamics. Horwitz played a pivotal role in fostering communication across various departments and establishing credibility with clients.

RELI Group CEO Swami Swaminathan expressed enthusiasm about Horwitz’s appointment, stating, “Given Sol’s expertise in federal government pricing and contracting, we are thrilled to announce his arrival as Chief Financial Officer. His profound understanding of financial intricacies resonates with the core operations of RELI Group, positioning him seamlessly within our team. We look forward to leveraging his expertise to advance our financial strategies and elevate the performance of our company.”

Horwitz’s track record includes revitalizing pricing and contracting functions for a small government contractor, resulting in significant expansion. He has been instrumental in several acquisitions and boasts accomplishments such as an impressive 800 percent growth rate, establishing efficient departments, and securing significant GSA contract vehicles. His ability to cultivate essential connections with federal contracting officers has been a key factor in his past successes.

Sol Horwitz holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business from the University of Maryland and is a certified public accountant in the state of Maryland. Beyond his professional commitments, he dedicates his free time to his passion for music, serving as a professional musician and volunteering for nursing home patients. His multifaceted skills and extensive experience position Horwitz as a valuable addition to RELI Group’s leadership, poised to contribute to the company’s growth and success.