Hill International, a global leader in construction consulting services, proudly welcomes Pete Gaynor to its team as Vice President. With over 15 years of distinguished experience in leading major emergency management and disaster recovery efforts, Pete’s arrival signals a strategic move for Hill as it continues to strengthen its Recovery and Disaster Relief (RDR) practice.

A seasoned professional, Pete Gaynor served as the Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) and assumed the role of Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. His remarkable tenure included steering recovery efforts across the United States during critical events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple hurricanes, and devastating wildfires. Pete’s roots in recovery trace back to his service in the United States Marine Corps, where he directed operations supporting global crisis response post-9/11. Recently, Pete was elected Chairman of the Disaster Recovery Coalition of America (DRCA), demonstrating his commitment to advancing recovery initiatives.

At Hill International, Pete Gaynor is spearheading a holistic approach to recovery, emphasizing that response efforts are just the initial phase of a more extended journey. “Ultimately,” he states, “elected leaders and overseeing agencies will be judged on their full recovery efforts.” Pete is determined to ensure that communities return to normalcy swiftly and cost-effectively while enhancing the resilience of both social and physical infrastructure.

Highlighting Hill’s expertise in overall recovery program management, Pete emphasises the importance of a strategic approach. He cites the Project Management Institute’s definition of program management as “the centralized coordination and management of a set of related projects to achieve strategic objectives and benefits.” This approach involves overseeing interdependencies, optimizing resource utilization, and aligning efforts with organizational goals.

Pete underscores the significance of employing the right program management techniques and technologies throughout the recovery program life cycle. “Using the right program management approach will get your recovery off to the right start and then maintain that momentum throughout the entire process,” he notes. This approach saves time and money, ensures stakeholder buy-in, and enables data-driven decision-making.

In executing Hill’s RDR efforts, Pete Gaynor will leverage his skills in creating a unified recovery vision, setting strategy, building momentum, and enriching cultures within complex recovery organizations. His focus includes leading the development, coordination, and implementation of enterprise strategy to improve programs, policies, deliverables, and applying proven best practices for optimal organizational effectiveness.

Reflecting on the unique position of Hill’s RDR team, Pete Gaynor states, “Hill’s RDR team is somewhat unique in this space: we’re a company focused solely on realizing major construction programs as planned. That means added confidence and tailored recommendations for our clients, and, ultimately, better recovery outcomes for everyone.”

Andy Robinson, Vice President at Hill and leader of the RDR practice, expresses his confidence in Pete’s contribution: “Pete’s understanding of and experience with disasters of unprecedented scale and scope will enable our entire team to better guide our clients through their recoveries. We’re lucky to have him at Hill, and I know our clients will feel the same.”

Pete Gaynor, a distinguished figure in emergency management, now brings his wealth of experience and strategic vision to further enhance Hill International’s commitment to excellence in recovery and disaster relief efforts.