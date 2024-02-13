39.5 F
Sean Gallagher Named as Deputy Chief Information Officer at NASA

Sean Gallagher

Sean Gallagher, a seasoned IT Director with a stellar reputation for driving technology transformation, optimizing IT spending, and enhancing service delivery, has stepped into the role of Deputy Chief Information Officer at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Sean’s career is punctuated with notable achievements, showcasing his exceptional competence and a results-driven approach to technology leadership. One of the defining moments in his professional journey was during Operation Iraqi Freedom in Kuwait in 2003, where his expertise played a pivotal role in designing critical voice and data networks crucial to the success of major combat operations.

Bringing over 12 years of experience within NASA, Sean has held various Information Officer roles, contributing significantly to the agency’s technological landscape. His wealth of experience positions him as a formidable force in shaping IT strategy, knowledge management, SharePoint, requirements analysis, and program management.

As NASA continues to push the boundaries of space exploration and technological advancement, Sean’s visionary leadership is expected to play a key role in propelling innovation and excellence within the organization. His proficiency in leveraging technology for organizational advancement aligns seamlessly with NASA’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible.

Sean Gallagher’s appointment as Deputy Chief Information Officer marks a new chapter in NASA’s ongoing mission, where cutting-edge technology and strategic leadership converge to drive the agency’s objectives forward. With a history of success and a commitment to excellence, Sean is well-positioned to steer NASA’s IT initiatives towards new horizons and ensure the agency remains at the forefront of space exploration.

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

